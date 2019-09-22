Trubisky has been 'texting all week' with his old college roomie on the Redskins

Mitch Trubisky probably didn't think his college reunion would go quite like this. Already with immense pressure on his shoulders to show he's starting QB material for the Bears, Monday night's matchup will be personal for Trubisky for another reason-he used to live with Redskins linebacker Cole Holcomb. And Cole is already getting ready for the face off.

Holcomb, a rookie, roomed with Trubisky at North Carolina for two years. Holcomb is second on the Redskins in tackles this year and he recently spoke on NBCSports Washington's Redskins Talk Podcast about how his relationship with Trubisky will come into play on Monday.

"He's a competitor," Holcomb said. "He hates losing. He's one of those perfectionist people. Maybe if we can rattle him up a little bit, get him nervous back there, we'll be able to make some things happen with him."

"We've been texting all week," Holcomb explained. "We've got a group chat with a bunch of the teammates. They're all like, 'Oh, it's Mitch vs. Cole this week. It's Mitch vs. Cole this week. What's going to happen?'"

It'll be interesting to see if Holcomb and the Redskins will ‘rattle' Trubisky or if Trubisky will pull through and lead the offense to victory in Week 3.

