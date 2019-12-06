Trubisky Slays Cowboys

Just as they did last week, the Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start, scoring on their opening drive of Week 14 against the Bears solid defense. RB Ezekiel Elliott did most of the work, rushing eight times for 33 yards and a short touchdown to give Dallas a 7-0 lead. Also like last week, that was almost the end of the good news for the Cowboys.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky also picked up where he left off on Thanksgiving, looking crisp as a passer and running the ball when the opportunity was there. Trubisky found WR Allen Robinson for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as Chicago took a 17-7 halftime lead.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the second half but the Dallas offense was simply stale as QB Dak Prescott struggled once again and the team endured three three-and-outs in the second half alone. In the end, the Bears claimed a one-score victory, 31-24, that was not nearly as close as the final score would seem to indicate.

After weeks of horrendous play, Trubisky entered this game with a top-10 fantasy performance in three of the past four games and with three touchdown passes and another score on the ground, he is a lock to rank among the top 10 again when the dust settles on Week 14. He finished with 244 passing yards and 62 rushing yards along with the four scores.

This matchup resulted in multiple injuries as the Bears lost LB Roquan Smith early to a pectoral injury before WR Javon Wims went down in the end zone with a knee injury late in the first half. As they were trying to score late in the game, Dallas WR Cedrick Wilson suffered a leg injury and needed help from the field. Bears rookie RB David Montgomery ended the game inside the blue medical tent with what was reported as a leg injury.

Montgomery rushed 20 times for 85 scoreless yards and Robinson posted a 5/48/2 line. WR Anthony Miller also stayed hot, catching three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Little-known TE J.P. Holtz actually led the team in receiving with three receptions for 56 yards.

The Cowboys Offense was mostly frustrating, but Prescott ended with 334 yards and a late touchdown to WR Amari Cooper as the ball seemed to fall from the sky into his hands for a 19-yard score. Cooper caught six balls for 83 yards and that touchdown while WR Michael Gallup led the way with 109 yards on six grabs. TE Blake Jarwin’s role continues to grow each week as he hauled in six passes as well, good for 50 yards. This really should’ve been an Ezekiel Elliott game considering all of the defenders the Bears were missing. Zeke rushed 19 times for 81 yards and added two grabs for 12 yards. His two touchdowns will make fantasy players happy but this had the potential to be a monster game from Elliott.

Injury Update

The Chiefs placed RB Darrel Williams on the injured reserve. Williams started in Week 13 but suffered a non-contact hamstring injury that ultimately ended his season. The Chiefs still have a crowded committee including RBs Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware. … The Jaguars placed LB Myles Jack (knee) on the injured reserve list, ending his season. … Eagles veteran RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) has yet to be cleared for contact, meaning we will likely see rookie RB Miles Sanders starting again this week. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, who left last week’s game with a chest injury told reporters, “I’ll be out there Sunday.” The matchup against the Lions is enticing but there is always concern about a re-injury. Monitor Cook’s status leading up to game time…Colts K Adam Vinatieri (knee) is unlikely to play this week. … Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 14. It will be another week of rookie RB Benny Snell leading the way.

Practice Report

Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones (ankle) missed another practice, making it likely that veteran QB Eli Manning starts on Monday night against the Eagles. … Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) missed practice and is expected to miss this week’s game. That would leave TE Ian Thomas to start against the Falcons. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) missed another practice and seems unlikely to play this week, though HC Mike Zimmer refused to rule out his receiver. This is turning into a lost season for Thielen. … Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) got in a limited practice. Engram is expected to return to the team this week, but is still risky considering the game is Monday night. … Giants WR Golden Tate (concussion) missed last week’s game but practiced in full and is expected to return to the field. … Having already lost RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) for the year, the Chiefs could also be without RB Damien Williams (ribs) again after he missed practice. … Redskins WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) missed another practice. … Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (knee) did not practice. … Falcons TE Austin Hooper (knee) practiced again and is now on track to return this week after missing three games. … WR Julio Jones (shoulder) got in a limited practice but is expected to play after missing the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day game. … Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs missed a second straight practice and there is concern about his shoulder injury. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (chest) was limited in practice, though HC Mike Zimmer said not only would Cook play this week but that he’d be close to 100%. … Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown was added to the injury report with an ankle issue…Colts RB Marlon Mack (hand) practiced in full and is set to return from his two-game absence this week. … Titans rookie WR A.J. Brown (calf) was limited in practice. … 49ers RB Matt Breida (ankle) fully practiced and should be back on the field this week. … Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) missed another practice and was non-committal when asked about returning to the field this season. … Packers RB Jamaal Williams (knee) was limited. If Williams were to miss the Packers' Week 14 game, RB Aaron Jones would be locked in as an RB1. … Packers veteran TE Jimmy Graham (wrist/calf) was limited at practice. … Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) remained sidelined at practice and is unlikely to play in Week 14. … 49ers TE George Kittle (knee/ankle) was limited in practice but should suit up this week. … Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) missed another practice. His absence would give TE Tyler Higbee another start against the Seahawks.