Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

  • Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates after his touchdown catch from quarterback Mitch Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) heads for the locker room after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is helped on the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is helped up after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.

Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old - who at one point excoriated the line for underperforming against a team that had just three sacks in the last four games coming in - completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 remaining to cut Pittsburgh's lead to two.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the two-point conversion attempt and Pittsburgh ran out the clock behind Trubisky to avoid its first 1-5 start since 1988.

Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of an Oct. 2 loss to the New York Jets, passed for 144 yards and the touchdown to Chase Claypool, the first scoring grab a Pittsburgh wide receiver this season. Trubisky connected with Claypool again for a 26-yard gain on the Steelers' final drive and then ran for a 9-yard gain that finished off Tampa Bay.

The victory came with a potentially high cost. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, entered the NFL's concussion protocol after being pushed legally to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White shortly after throwing a pass.

Pickett lay still on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up. Officials waved the Steelers' training staff onto the field and Pickett sat down briefly before making his way to the medical tent and eventually the locker room.

Enter Trubisky, who lost the starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2 but remained one of the team's captains, a testament to how he's handled the demotion.

Pickett's status going forward is uncertain. Trubisky's steady play - which was largely absent during his 3 1/2-game stint as the starter - was good enough for the Steelers to beat Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries.

INJURIES

Tampa Bay: Tight end Cameron Brate left on a stretcher late in the third quarter after getting tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Myles Jack following a 6-yard catch. Brate was able to move all of his extremities, giving a thumbs up to his teammates as he was carted to the locker room.

Pittsburgh: Jack left in the fourth quarter with a left leg issue after tackling WR Chris Godwin following a short gain. ... CB James Pierre left in the fourth quarter after slamming into Godwin while attempting to break up a pass.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Travel to NFC South rival Carolina next week. Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the Panthers since Brady arrived in 2020.

Steelers: Visit Miami for the first time since 2016 next Sunday night.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

