Troy's Nolan Morris wins twice at 7B District Meet

May 14—Saturday's 7B District track and field meet in Libby was a good one for Troy as several of its competitors qualified for the Western B and C Divisional Friday and Saturday in Missoula.

Troy sophomore Nolan Morris led the way with a pair of wins as the Trojans placed fourth as a team with 75 points. Eureka, which won both team titles, led in the boys race with 127 points while Superior scored 122.

Plains was third with 77, Thompson Falls was fifth with 63 and Mission was sixth with 58.

The Eureka girls team scored 143 to best Superior by five points. TFalls was third with 103, Plains was fourth with 95, Troy was fifth with 33 and Mission was last with one.

The top six individuals qualified for the divisional meet.

Morris had wins of more than three seconds in each of the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. He topped Eureka's Timothy Schmidt with a time of 2:04.93 in the 800 and beat Mission's Harlon Leishman with a time of 4:52.78 in the 1,600.

For the Troy boys, seven qualified for the divisional meet. Morris was joined by seniors Jacob Gromley, Seth Newton, Marcus Hermes, Gavin Bender, junior Kempton Sloan and sophomore Carson Orr.

For the girls, Troy had three divisional qualifiers, including senior Sarah Rogers, junior Cortenie Rogers and sophomore Jaylee Meyers, each in two different events.

Here's a look at the Troy divisional qualifiers in their respective events.

BOYS

400-meter run: Senior Marcus Hermes, fourth, and sophomore Carson Orr, sixth.

110-meter hurdles: Senior Gavin Bender, second.

4x400-meter relay: Hermes, Orr, Nolan Morris and junior Kempton Sloan were third.

Shot put: Senior Jacob Gromley was second.

Discus: Senior Jacob Gromley was second and senior Seth Newton was third.

High jump: Junior Kempton Sloan was second.

Triple jump: Sophomore Carson Orr was third.

GIRLS

100-meter dash: Senior Sarah Rogers was sixth.

1,600-meter run: Sophomore Jaylee Meyers was third.

3,200-meter run: Sophomore Jaylee Meyers was second.

High jump: Senior Sarah Rogers was fourth.

Long jump: Junior Cortenie Rogers was second.

Triple jump: Junior Cortenie Rogers was third.