Troy Weaver explains why Detroit Pistons released his first draft pick, Killian Hayes

Pistons guard Killian Hayes dribbles the ball past Kings guard Kevin Huerter during the second half of the Pistons' 133-120 win on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, California.

It has been obvious for a while now: Killian Hayes' downfall in his first NBA stop is his lack of shooting.

Hayes, the Detroit Pistons' first selection of Troy Weaver’s tenure as general manager in 2020 at No. 7 overall in the draft, was released Thursday to get to the 15-player roster limit (they now actually have 14 players, after Danilo Gallinari got his release).

Hayes started 31 games this season, but his inefficiency (shooting 38.2% overall and 27.7% from 3 for his career) limited his effectiveness and made him a poor fit alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Weaver was frank Friday in a news conference when discussing why the Pistons requested waivers on the 6-foot-5 guard, rather than carry him into the offseason, when he was set to become a restricted free agent if Detroit picked up his qualifying offer.

“He has size, a versatile defender, playmaker with the ball,” Weaver said. “It didn’t work because of his shooting. He never got his shooting. The guy can really defend, we’ve seen his playmaking ability, but if you’re a guard in the NBA you have to make shots. The further away you are from the basket, the more skilled you have to be. The closer to the basket, the less skilled you can be. If you’re a guard, you have to make shots.

“I’ve talked to Killian ad nauseam about that, improving his shooting. That’s ultimately why he wasn’t as successful a player he needed to be. He has all the attributes for a good player, but when you’re a guard shooting is paramount and the other guys are stepping up, as we’ve seen. (Marcus) Sasser, the shooting is there, it’s coming. You look at the demise of any guard in the NBA propelling themselves to be a really good player, you have to improve your shooting.”

The Pistons now infamously passed on Tyrese Hailburton, among other soon-to-be standouts, to select Hayes, a Frenchman who was playing professionally in Germany.

