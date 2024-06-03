Troy Wagaman earns a victory at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Troy Wagaman won big at Lincoln Speedway this weekend.

Wagaman finished on top of the 35-lap Steve Smith Tribute Race on Saturday, taking home the $10,119 prize.

“I was the #19 for a long time and it means a lot to win this race,” said Wagaman.

To celebrate, Wagaman did a wing dance in victory lane. It was Wagaman’s second win at Lincoln Speedway of the year.

There was a restart with under 10 laps to go and Wagaman was able to hold off Danny Dietrich as Dietrich tried to steal the first spot.

“That was fun Lincoln right there, I hope you guys enjoyed it,” Wagaman said after the race.

Lincoln Speedway will run again on Saturday, June 8 for the Elijah Haekins Memorial. There will also be races at the track on Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, June 22 for PA Speedwaeek Tune-up.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.