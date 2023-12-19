Troy vs. Duke schedule: Odds and how to watch 2023 Birmingham Bowl

Oct 14, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) hands off the ball to running back Kimani Vidal (28) during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl in the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools, with the last taking place in 2014.

Troy had an impressive season, ending with a record of 11-2 overall, and winning back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships. Trojans' running back, Kimani Vidal, had an outstanding season, with 280 carries for 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year award.

Duke's interim coach, Trooper Taylor, will lead the Blue Devils in Alabama, following the departure of their second-year head coach, Mike Elko. Elko will take over as head coach at Texas A&M. The Blue Devils will also be without their All-ACC honorable mention quarterback, Riley Leonard, as he has entered the transfer portal. Despite the notable losses to the Duke program, the Blue Devils are looking for back-to-back bowl game victories.

2023 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke odds, betting lines

The Duke Blue Devils are favorites to defeat the Troy Trojans, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Duke (-7.5)

Moneyline: Duke (-300); Troy (+240)

Over/under: 44.5

2023 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke: TV channel, Streaming

The 2023 Birmingham Bowl is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m., ET, on December 23, 2023, and will be airing on ABC and ESPN+.

