Troy Vincent on tush push: Don't punish a team that does it well

The Eagles' "tush push" quarterback sneak play has been remarkably effective, with Jalen Hurts gaining a yard or two almost at will when he plunges up the middle and gets a "brotherly shove" from a teammate. NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent says the Eagles' success is no reason the play should be banned.

"Don't punish a team that strategically does it well," Vincent said today on PFT Live.

Vincent said the NFL Competition Committee didn't even discuss the tush push when it met at the Scouting Combine because everyone is on the same page that there's no reason to ban it. Vincent said they do plan a discussion on the play at the upcoming league meeting, just to ensure that any team that wants to be heard about the play has an opportunity to speak, but suffice to say there's very little support for a ban.

The general sentiment within the league, Vincent said, is that it's a credit to the Eagles that they've found a short-yardage play that works so well for them.

"Their success rate, just amazing," Vincent said.

So other teams can try to find a way for their defense to stop it, or try to find a way for their offense to emulate it. But they're not going to get a rule changed to ban it.