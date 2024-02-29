Troy Vincent: No appetite from Competition Committee to change fumble through end zone rules

The NFL Competition Committee is expected to move toward changing rules for kickoffs and hip-drop tackles this offseason, but there doesn't appear to be any interest in revisiting the rules governing fumbles through the end zone.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's lost fumble in the divisional round against the Bills led to a round of discussion about whether giving the ball to the defense at the 20-yard-line was too much of a penalty in those situations, but NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent suggested none of it came within the committee.

During an appearance on PFT Live, Vincent acknowledged it is a "very punitive" punishment. He also noted that it didn't happen at all in 2022 and happened four times in the 2023 regular season and playoffs before summing up the committee's feelings about the issue.

"If he just simply puts the ball in the right hand, like we’re all taught in elementary school when you first start learning football, it doesn’t happen," Vincent said. "End of discussion, move on."

Vincent said he raised the question one more time to make sure there was no appetite to discuss the rule and that the reaction was "move on," so things are set to remain the same on that front.