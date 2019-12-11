Troy Vincent: NFL “still gathering information” on Patriots video

A report on Tuesday indicated the NFL’s investigation into the latest Patriots videotaping incident could be wrapped up by the end of the week, but NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent declined to give a timeline on Wednesday.

Vincent told reporters at the league meetings that the league is “still gathering information” about what happened in Cleveland last week. A videographer working for the team on a video feature about a pro scout took several minutes of footage of the Bengals sideline, which violated a league policy and which the Patriots said was not intended for use by the football operations side of the organization.

Vincent said that the league’s work would continue once they are back in New York after the meetings in Texas wrap up on Wednesday.

The same report about the possible timing of a decision also said that severe sanctions are unlikely.