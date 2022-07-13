Troy Vincent discusses the future of football
NFL EVP of Football Ops Troy Vincent discusses the future of football. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
5-star QB Arch Manning was labeled as a three-star recruit by recruiting expert Mike Farrell if Manning's last name was Smith.
Former 1985 Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits his old teammate, Steve McMichael, in the hospital.
Rob Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post. The ex-Pats tight end finally addressed the snub.
A lengthy and informative item from ESPN.com regarding the Henry Ruggs situation contains a few details that stand out. One stands, as it relates to the potential resumption of his football career. As of March 16, Ruggs secured permission to leave home confinement twice per week for three hours at a time to work out [more]
Last month, free agent Ndamukong Suh confirmed he was interested in signing with the Raiders. Then reporting emerged that Suh, 35, had also had some conversations with the Vikings. Now there’s a third team in the mix. According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY, the Browns are interested in signing Suh. Cleveland has All-Pro Myles [more]
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Long before the Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, there was a report that they were ready to move on from the 2018 first overall pick because they wanted an “adult” to run their offense. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied saying that in March, but there was similar chatter that the [more]
When Heinz Stadium first got its name, the Heinz company paid $57 million (get it?) over 20 years for the naming rights. Since then, the price to name an NFL stadium has gone up considerably, and Heinz can no longer justify it. The Steelers’ home field will change its name to Acrisure Stadium after Acrisure [more]
This is a move that could really turn things around in recruiting. #GoBlue
Pac-12 leadership is open to expansion. Will the conference look to the Group of Five to fill spots?
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
The NHL free agency signing period opened at noon ET on Wednesday. Follow along for live updates for the biggest news and rumors across NHL.
Who could be a major breakout candidate for your Patriots in 2022? While our Phil Perry has a few names he could throw at you, there's one player in particular he is incredibly bullish on.
As the slow time moves toward a conclusion, the Washington Post has published a profile of an NFL reporter who always lives life in the fast lane. Sometimes, too fast. There’s no denying Adam Schefter’s success, primarily when it comes to reporting on trades, signings, and other moves five minutes before those moves are announced [more]
The Rams' backfield is a bit crowded with Cam Akers back, so how many RBs will they carry this season?
The Rangers are replacing Andrew Copp with Vincent Trocheck.
World number two Rory McIlroy says winning an Open Championship at St Andrews is golf’s "Holy Grail".