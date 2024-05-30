Troy’s Ty Barrett makes big move, transfers to Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most prolific basketball scorers is transferring to a local collegiate program.

Troy grad Ty Barrett will compete for Elmira College men’s basketball next season. Barrett will transfer after two years of play at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. Barrett paced the Mounties in three-point percentage at 39 percent and scored a season-high 12 points against Shippensburg last year.

Barrett starred for the Troy Trojans in high school and became the program’s all-time leading scorer with just under 2,000 points in his career. Ty averaged 27.2 points per game as a senior and re-wrote the record books in the Northern Tier during his high school years. Barrett was also a PIAA All-State first team pick.

Elmira College is coming off a season of resurgence with the most wins in nine years under head now fourth year head coach Casey McGraw. The Soaring Eagles finished (9-16) but will have plenty of firepower in the lineup this upcoming season.

Elmira also landed Elmira High School standout Chris Woodard as a top recruit. Woodard helped the Express win back-to-back Section IV Championships this past year. Chris put up 17.7 points and had 10 rebounds per game for Elmira last year.

Woodard was also named the Section IV Class AAA MVP for his outstanding season by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY).

(PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)

