Troy Terry with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/31/2024
Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/31/2024
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The 27-year-old missed 38 games before his recent comeback.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The only thing that matters is that the 49ers can absolutely win the Super Bowl with Purdy as their quarterback — partly due to him, partly due to the surrounding pieces.
The 49ers got quite a deal on Christian McCaffrey's contract this season.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.