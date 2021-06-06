Troy Stecher, Jacob Bernard-Docker advance to Men's World Championship final

Jun. 5—Troy Stecher and Jacob Bernard-Docker will play for gold at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

The former UND defensemen helped Canada beat the United States 4-2 on Saturday morning in the semifinals in Riga, Latvia.

The Canadians will play Finland at 12:15 p.m. Sunday for gold (NHL Network).

Former UND defenseman Christian Wolanin and the United States will play against Germany for bronze at 7:15 a.m.

Stecher and Bernard-Docker are attempting to join Jonathan Toews and Mike Commodore as the only former UND players to win gold in the Men's World Championship. Toews and Commodore won it together in 2007 after Toews completed his sophomore season at UND.

Bernard-Docker is attempting to join Toews as the only players from UND to win gold in both the World Junior Championship and Men's World Championship. Bernard-Docker was on Canada's gold medal-winning under-20 team last season.

The Canadians have heavily relied upon Stecher.

He's played more minutes than anyone in the entire tournament at 193:51. Stecher, who recently completed his first season with the Detroit Red Wings, played 28:32 against the Americans on Saturday, nearly half the game.

Bernard-Docker is now guaranteed to end his memorable season with a medal.

The Canmore, Alta., product started the season with UND in December. After leading the Fighting Hawks to a Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champions and the program's first NCHC Frozen Faceoff title, Bernard-Docker signed with the Ottawa Senators and soon made his NHL debut.

Upon conclusion of the NHL season, Bernard-Docker was named to Team Canada.

Wolanin had an assist against the Canadians, bringing his point total to four assists for the tournament. Wolanin, who was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Los Angeles Kings this season, also is plus-6, which ranks among the top 10 in the Men's World Championship.