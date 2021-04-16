Troy Stecher with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Troy Stecher (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 04/15/2021
The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/14/2021
Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Charlie Brewer is on course to make a name for himself as Utah's newest quarterback. Since his high school days, when he was lightly recruited before signing with Baylor, Brewer has been driven by a desire to prove doubters wrong. ''I've just always had a competitive nature about me and always enjoyed competing,'' Brewer said.
Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jarrett Allen felt better than he expected in his first game since March 26. Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home Wednesday night, 103-90. Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland (20-34) snapped a two-game skid and walked away with a renewed level of confidence.
NEW YORK (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the ''scariest things'' he's experienced. Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome - an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat - as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but nevertheless decided to end his 15-year career.
Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement.
Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Michael Page and Derek Anderson when they square off at Bellator 258.
Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.
Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.
The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.
Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.
The Steelers made official the re-signing of veteran linebacker Vince Williams.
Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams retires from the NFL.
Comments Favre made during a recent podcast hit the news cycle Thursday, and they're as lazy and easily dismantled as can be.
Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.
Andre Drummond won no playoff games in eight seasons with the Pistons and Cavaliers.
In most cases, mid-April is too soon to be thinking trade. Not in this case. By Corey Seidman