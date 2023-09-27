'Troy is special': Oregon football's Troy Franklin off to hot start for No. 9 Ducks

Four games into his third season, Oregon’s Troy Franklin is continuing his emergence as one of the top offensive weapons in the Pac-12 Conference.

And he’s doing it with the typical flare of a wide receiver.

His reliable hands, smooth route running and knack for making big plays have led to lots of catches for lots of yards and has Franklin on pace to reset the school record for receiving touchdowns by the end of the season.

“Troy is special, man,” coach Dan Lanning said. “He really is a phenomenal kid. He’s hungry. I've seen big strides from him and his preparation and desire to be elite. But he’s certainly not done yet.”

So far in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound junior from East Palo Alto, California, has been thriving.

Franklin has a team-best 25 catches for 418 yards and five TDs heading into his homecoming for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) game between the No. 9 Ducks (4-0) and Stanford (1-3) at Stanford Stadium.

“I’m going to have a lot of family there and it’s gonna be good to feel that Bay breeze again,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be good, yes sir.”

Franklin is tied for the Pac-12 lead in touchdown receptions and is fourth in both receiving yards and receiving yards per game. He has five catches of 30-plus yards and two of 40-plus yards — both tied for second-most in the conference.

Troy Franklin has best game of season in Oregon's win over Colorado

Franklin had his best game of the season last weekend in Oregon's 42-6 win against Colorado when he had eight catches for 126 yards and two scores and extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 21.

It was the third time in four games this season he eclipsed 100 yards and the second time he scored two touchdowns.

The only other three 100-yard games of his career came last season when he had 61 catches for 891 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

“What Troy is doing right now is tapping into the talent that he's always had,” Lanning said. “But I'm really pleased with his desire to continue to grow and get better each and every week.”

Franklin has career numbers of 104 receptions for 1,518 yards and 16 touchdowns in 31 games.

On track to break Oregon receiving touchdown record

At his current pace of 6.25 catches, 104.5 yards and 1.25 receiving touchdowns per game, Franklin could end the regular season ranked among Oregon’s all-time top-eight in career catches and yards, and break the receiving touchdown record of 24 shared by Jeff Maehl and Josh Huff.

“I think it’s just attention to detail and being consistent in practice and having that motor to keep going,” Franklin said of his early season success. “And obviously, being a good football player.”

Lanning also raved about Franklin’s practice habits and said there's typically a straight line linking success during the daily grind of the week to success when it counts on Saturdays.

“I tell you guys this each week, but if they do it in practice, they're going to do in the game,” Lanning said. “Well, Troy does that in practice. He does it frequently in practice, and he's having a great season. But again, what I love about Troy the most is he could care less. He just wants to go out there and compete for his team.”

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football's Troy Franklin off to hot start for No. 9 Ducks