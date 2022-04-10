Troy Reeder to sign with Chargers, reunite with Brandon Staley

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
When the Rams opted not to tender Troy Reeder as a restricted free agent, it signaled the end of his time with the team. But he’s not leaving Los Angeles.

According to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network, Reeder is signing with the Chargers. He’ll reunite with Brandon Staley, who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator for one season in 2020 when Reeder played all 16 games and made seven starts.

Last season, Reeder played 17 games and started 10 of them, making a career-high 91 tackles with six of them coming for a loss. He also had two sacks and two interceptions.

Reeder struggled with tackling and in coverage, however, two critical parts of playing linebacker. The Rams chose to move on from him, entrusting Ernest Jones as a starter and pairing him with Bobby Wagner.

