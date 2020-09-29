Troy Polamalu shares heartfelt letter of love to Steelers, city of Pittsburgh
On the heels of Friday’s announcement that they would be inducting him into its Hall of Honor, legendary safety Troy Polamalu wrote a letter to the Steelers and his beloved “home” of Pittsburgh. With the title “A Pittsburgh Steeler,” Troy’s first sentence of the beautiful ode begins, “People find it hard to believe that the first NFL game I actually watched, was the first NFL game I played in”. Polamalu wrote about how the Steelers weren’t his teammates but “truly brothers,” and mentioned several of them in particular with accompanying anecdotes.