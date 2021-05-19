Troy Polamalu reveals his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter

If you were on social media Tuesday evening, you may have seen Troy Polamalu’s post hinting at who he’s asked to present him for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

From the moment it was announced he’d be inducted, everyone speculated about who would be the one to induct Polamalu. And, of course, most people predicted correctly that it would be his former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

LeBeau came to Pittsburgh in 2004 after a year off from coaching the Cincinnati Bengals. From Polamalu’s second season to his last, LeBeau had the privilege to coach one of the best to ever don a Steelers uniform. And Polamalu had the privilege to be coached by one of the best coordinators in the game.

So, it only makes sense that Polamalu chose LeBeau for this momentous occasion.

Class of 2020 enshrinee @tpolamalu will have Gold Jacket and former @steelers Def. Coordinator Dick LeBeau serve as his presenter at the #PFHOF20 Enshrinement. pic.twitter.com/JYvttrxlBq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2021

