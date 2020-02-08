In his 12-year NFL career, Troy Polamalu has seemingly accomplished it all.

He's the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year, a six-time All-Pro, eight time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Polamalu has added Hall of Famer to his lengthy list of accolades. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year eligibility.

But before Polamalu was living his dream as a professional football player, he was a teammate, classmate and close friend of The Bridge host Justin Myers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On this week's episode, Polamalu and Myers discuss a variety of subjects, including his relationship with then Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and now Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, what it was like to go to three Super Bowls with the Steelers and win two, and why he felt unworthy when selected to the HoF.

Troy Polamalu on joining the Hall of Fame Class of 2020: 'I just felt unworthy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest