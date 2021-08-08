Troy Polamalu’s HOF speech on Steelers culture will give you chills

Being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan means being part of a family. This family includes every player to ever wear the black and gold. When former Steelers legend Troy Polamalu took the stage on Saturday night and gave his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, he gave all of Steeler Nation chills talking about Steelers culture.

“What I truly appreciate about the Steelers way, is that at its core it’s the success of a family, a culture based on the essential virtues any person respects and honors,” Polamalu said. “Humility, passion, resilience, service and legacy.”

Polamalu set himself apart from other players of his era in many ways, not just his play on the field. But for most fans, it will be the way Polamalu played that will be forever burned into their memories.

After spending his first NFL season on special teams, Polamalu took the field on defense and re-defined the safety position, not just for Pittsburgh but across the entire league. Every young player in the league should listen to Polamalu’s words and understand how special it is to be chosen for this endeavor and to never take it for granted.

