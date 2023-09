Troy lands Hail Mary at end of first half against Western Kentucky

Gunnar Watson of Troy threw up a prayer at the end of the first half on Saturday against Western Kentucky.

Chris Lewis answered it and 40 yards later, the Trojans had a touchdown with no time left on the clock.

MOSSED HIM 😱 pic.twitter.com/we95Hslf82 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 23, 2023

The pass and PAT gave Troy a 10-7 lead as it attempted to even its mark at 2-2.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire