Troy Hill reveals why he signed with Panthers

Justin Houston wasn’t the only free agent who saw something a bit special in the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

Not too long after the four-time Pro Bowler signed with the Panthers, he was joined by another veteran defender—cornerback Troy Hill. And like Houston, he came to Carolina with the big picture in mind.

Here, in an excerpt from a new feature by team reporter Augusta Stone, is why Hill is where he is:

“Being able to play in the same defense, some familiar faces, and I think it’s a team that can surprise a lot of people,” Hill said when asked about what drew him to the opportunity with Carolina. “That kind of excited me too. …

“Roster, things like that. People don’t really expect things from us, so we come out here and work. I know the coaches who are here, and I know the type of people they are. It’s always a great opportunity to be around something like that.”

Hill, who spent six of his last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, knows two people in particular. The 32-year-old played under Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from 2017 to 2020 as well as defensive backs/secondary coach Jonathan Cooley in 2020 and 2022—both of whom were on the Rams’ staff during Hill’s pair of Hollywood tenures.

With the Panthers even still needing some depth at the cornerback position, Hill may prove to be a valuable piece to the puzzle for Evero and the defense in 2023.

