Troy Hill to work out with Raiders on Monday

With free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters already set to work out with the Raiders on Monday, Las Vegas is going to take a look at another veteran defensive back.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Troy Hill will have a workout with the club today.

Hill, who turns 32 next month, has played most of his career with the Rams. He appeared in 70 games with the club from 2016-2020 before spending the 2021 season with the Browns. He returned to L.A. last year and started 12 games, recording an interception and four passes defensed.

Hill has appeared in 97 games with 55 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. With the versatility to play outside and inside at corner, Hill has eight career interceptions with 34 passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.