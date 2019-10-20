Rams cornerback Troy Hill could make a small fortune because of his coveted uniform number

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Jalen Ramsey on Tuesday, the star cornerback got to keep his customary No. 20 jersey.

Up until the deal, that number had been worn by fellow cornerback Troy Hill, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Hill had given it up for $20,000. And this wouldn’t be the first time Hill sold his number; he changed from No. 32 to 20 over the offseason when the team signed six-time Pro Bowler Eric Weddle.

When asked about giving the number to Ramsey after Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Hill gave a coy response.

"Nah, we ain't even do nothing," Hill said, smiling.

Asked if he was going to ask for something, he said, "We going to see what's up."

After making $32,000 in the swap with Weddle, the reported figure of $20,000 would bring Hill’s grand total to $52,000 — a thousand times the combined uniform numbers he gave up. And since he’s due to make $1.775 million this season, he could essentially get a 3 percent raise for shuffling his numbers around.

Hill will now wear No. 22, which was recently vacated by Marcus Peters.

Uniform numbers mean different things to each player. Some are to honor another person or just because they like the number. Hill has had a random assortment of numbers over the years, which probably made it easy to keep changing.

Hill wore No. 13 with the Oregon Ducks — he’s not eligible to wear that number in the pros — before taking No. 28 with the Cincinnati Bengals in his rookie year. That brings us to 32, 20 and 22.

There’s a long history of pro athletes paying five-figure totals to get a favorite uniform number back with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis even shelling out $50,000. Maybe next time Hill can score a sports car, like when Deion Sanders bought one to get No. 21 on the Dallas Cowboys.

Jay Busbee contributed to this report.

