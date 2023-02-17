Troy Hill’s contract voids today, making him a free agent in March

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Troy Hill in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, they knew he had just one year left on his contract. Technically, there were three years left, but the final two of the contract automatically voided.

Essentially, the Browns added on two extra years simply to spread out his money, making it easier to fit him under the cap in 2021 when they signed him. On Friday, Hill’s final two years will officially void.

That means he’ll become an unrestricted free agent on March 15, the first day of the new league year, meaning any team will be able to sign him. The Rams can bring him back, too, but that seems unlikely after the up-and-down season he had.

The contracts of 6 different players void today: Lions WR D.J. Chark, Dolphins OT Eric Fisher, Rams CB Troy Hill, Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue, Steelers CB Cam Sutton & 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. The players will be UFAs when the 2023 league year starts on March 15. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 17, 2023

With Hill hitting free agency, as well as David Long Jr., Los Angeles’ secondary could look quite different. Jalen Ramsey should be back, but there are rumors swirling of a possible trade. Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick are still under contract, along with Robert Rochell, but none of the three is a proven starter.

Hill may not have had a great season, but he brought some stability to the cornerback group.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire