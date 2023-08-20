Troy Hill agrees to sign with Panthers

The Panthers are adding a defensive back.

Troy Hill has agreed to terms with Carolina, according to NFL Media.

Hill, who turns 32 this month, spent last season back with the Rams after playing with the Browns in 2021. In 12 games last year, Hill recorded 67 total tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception.

Hill has familiarity with Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as Evero was on Los Angeles' defensive staff from 2017-2020 when Hill played for the club.

Hill entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2015. In 97 games with 55 starts, he has eight career interceptions with 34 passes defensed.