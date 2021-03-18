Troy Hill agrees to 4-year deal with Browns

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Rams are losing another key member of their secondary as the Browns have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with cornerback Troy Hill. With Hill and John Johnson leaving, the Rams are will lose a starting cornerback and safety.

Hill transitioned to more of a slot role last season with Jalen Ramsey and Williams primarily playing outside. There were some growing pains early in the season but he got better as the year went on.

He scored three defensive touchdowns in the regular season, two of which were pick-sixes. He had three interceptions in total and returned them for a league-high 119 yards. Hill also broke up 10 passes, forced one fumble and made 77 total tackles.

In coverage, Hill allowed 64 catches on 91 targets, a completion rate of 70.3%. He gave up a career-low 9.6 yards per completion, however, and allowed four touchdowns. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 74.2.

