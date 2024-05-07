Troy golf course to rebuild after clubhouse caught fire

TROY, Mo. – Two months after the Woods Fort Golf Course in Troy, MO, caught fire, they’ve recently announced their plans to restart and rebuild.

The clubhouse, which held a restaurant and event center, was damaged in a fire in early March. Since then, they’ve been using a trailer for the Pro Shop and a climate-controlled tent for dining purposes.

On Friday, the country club announced that they are preparing to build a brand new state-of-the-art clubhouse, kitchen, and venue. It is scheduled to open in May 2025.

The redesigned space will feature golf simulators, a fireside room, a fountain view room, a bar area holding up to 90 guests, an expansive deck, and more.

“While we were all devastated with the loss of our clubhouse, we are all looking forward to what the future is going to bring,” Heather Cooper, executive head chef at Woods Fort, said.

The venue is now booking up events beginning June 2025 and has already had nine inquiries about the space within a day of posting it, according to their Facebook post.

“We’re thrilled to see this project come to life, and we couldn’t have done it without you (the guests),” the Facebook post stated. “Your support has been invaluable in building a place where memories are made.”

Rendering courtesy of Walters Golf Management and Baalman Architects

