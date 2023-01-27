Troy Franklin's top plays | 2022 season
Troy Franklin was the primarily receiver for Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks. Franklin led the team in receptions (61), receiving yards (891) and receiving touchdowns (9).
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek sits down with Jase Richardson, the eldest son of former NBA player Jason Richardson. The junior guard talks all things recruiting including his unofficial visits to Michigan State and Arkansas and other schools he plans on getting to this spring and summer.
Vanderbilt basketball faces Texas A&M on the road on Saturday. Here's what to watch for and a final score prediction.
4-star Austin Mack, the No. 7 QB in the 2024 class, will make his commitment next week, with the Ducks in the mix.
Texas' high scoring offense faces Tennessee's elite defense on the road.
With her leukemia in recession, Breanna Amado, 17, of Surprise had a fun-filled Tuesday in which she met Devin Booker and attended a Phoenix Sun game.
Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the NBA stars to score 50 or more points in a single game this season.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul said he misses Jae Crowder when asked about the veteran forward after Thursday's loss to Dallas.
The Buccaneers plan to interview University of Georgia assistant coach Todd Monken next week for their open offensive coordinator position, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports. Monken currently is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UGA, a job he has held since 2020. He was offensive coordinator for the Bucs from 2016-18 before serving as [more]
Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam's Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam's Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida. Sam's Club is also modernizing its distribution network.
Watch the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, starring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
We are less than two weeks away from the trade deadline and the Toronto Raptors remain the most interesting team ahead of it. They are five games below .500 and have just begun a seven-game road trip that ends four days before the trade deadline. By ...
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Steve Platt was the nation's leading scorer for two seasons at Huntington University and still holds Indiana's collegiate points record today.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
LIV Golf boast the joint-leaders here at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, but with respect to Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, there are two players a few more rungs down the leaderboard who continue to command the spotlight and monopolise the narrative.
The Panthers found their next head coach in Frank Reich. But who should be their next quarterback? A look at some top options.