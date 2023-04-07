Troy Franklin talks year two with Bo Nix, Ty Thompson growth, and Will Stein’s offense

There’s a nice mix of returning faces and new additions for the Oregon Ducks this season. While almost half of the roster has been turned over, and over 40 recruits or transfers are now on the team, some of the top performers from the 2022 season will be in Eugene again this year.

Among them are QB Bo Nix, WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, and TE Terrence Ferguson.

We got our first chance to talk to Franklin, Oregon’s leading WR from last season, on Thursday afternoon following the Ducks’ fourth spring practice of the year. It gave us a chance to discuss what Franklin had been working to improve over the offseason, how his chemistry with Nix is growing, and what his new role in the Will Stein offense.

It resulted in some great insights and quotes from the junior WR. Here are a few of the most notable things Franklin said.

Year Two with Bo Nix

Question: How big of an impact does going through Year 2 with Bo Nix make now that you guys have a relationship developed and already have some chemistry?

Franklin: “I think it’s, you know, obviously a little easier, you know, because you already know we kind of have like a connection already built in. It’s pretty fun to have my second year with Bo out there. You know, we just have way more confidence.”

Year 3 Improvement

Question: Where are you most looking to improve as you head into your junior year with the Ducks?

Franklin: “Probably just staying consistent and everything you know, I’m not trying to you know, do too much but just do what I need to do my job. Obviously, get better at the little things you know, put on some more weight and that’s pretty much it for me though. I just want to stay consistent to what I’m doing.”

Will Stein's Offense

Question: What is your impression of Will Stein’s offense so far? Is it very different from Kenny Dillingham’s?

Franklin: “I would say that it’s a little different, for sure. But I like it so far.”

Will Stein's Coaching Style

Question: What is Stein like as a coach? Have you noticed any tendencies so far?

Franklin: “I would say Will’s a guy you know, he’s pretty chill. You know, he’s out there, he’s just telling us what to do, you know? He’s not like Dillingham, where Dilly is a guy who was kind of energized, running around. He smiles and stuff but you know, he’s just more a guy who dots his I’s, crosses his T’s, get the job done type of thing.”

Ty Thompson

Question: You came to Oregon in the same class as Ty Thompson. How have you seen him grow and develop?

Franklin: “I’ve seen him grow a lot. I think his confidence really rose up there. You know, you can just see out there that he’s more confident. And he’s just out there like, you know directing guys on what to do and things like that. So yeah, he has his own group and stuff, so you know, he’s running things.”

Austin Novosad

Question: What have your impressions of Austin Novosad been so far this spring?

Franklin: “I like Austin. He’s a young guy, came in and obviously has a lot to improve on, but he just got here. He’s learning the system and all of that, but I can see some potential for sure.”

Defensive Backs

Question: Are there any defensive backs that you’ve gone against this spring who have impressed you? Do you see anyone really stepping up at that spot trying to fill the void left by Christian Gonzalez?

Franklin: “Oh, yeah, Trikweze (Bridges), Dontae Manning, and Khyree Jackson, those guys are out there. You know, Darren Barkins or Avante (Dickerson), you know, some of those guys, they’re all working for that spot. You know, a spot on the field you know, so I see some good stuff from those guys.”

