Troy Franklin moves up in latest Biletnikoff Award betting odds

A lot of our focus this year has been on Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and his standing in the race for the Heisman Trophy, something that he is currently leading as we enter the final few weeks of the season.

However, one thing that we also need to be paying attention to throughout the remainder of the regular season is Troy Franklin and his potential candidacy for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

While the odds are a bit lopsided right now with one player standing as a heavy favorite, there is a good chance that Franklin makes it as a finalist for the award. Should that happen, Franklin would be the first Oregon Duck in school history to be a finalist for the award.

With three games left in the regular season, here’s where the betting odds stand for the award:

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (-220)

2023 Season Stats: 59 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TD

Previous Odds: -125

LSU WR Malik Nabers (+250)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Season Stats: 72 catches, 1,284 yards, 10 TD

Previous Odds: +430

Oregon WR Troy Franklin (+1500)

2023 Season Stats: 60 catches, 1,093 yards, 11 TD

Previous Odds: +1900

Washington WR Rome Odunze (+1500)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2023 Season Stats: 59 catches, 1,100 yards, 9 TD

Previous Odds: +1900

Missouri WR Luther Burden (+2200)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Season Stats: 68 catches, 984 yards, 8 TD

Previous Odds: +750

USC WR Brenden Rice (+6000)

2023 Season Stats: 37 catches, 644 yards, 11 TD

Previous Odds: N/A

Michigan WR Roman Wilson (+6000)

2023 Season Stats: 36 catches, 589 yards, 10 TD

Previous Odds: +4000

Florida State WR Keon Coleman (+6000)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Season Stats: 42 catches, 562 yards, 10 TD

Previous Odds: +1900

USC WR Tahj Washington (+6000)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

2023 Season Stats: 47 catches, 915 yards, 6 TD

Previous Odds: +5000

Texas WR Xavier Worthy (+7500)

2023 Season Stats: 57 catches, 757 yards, 4 TD

Previous Odds: +4000

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (+7500)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Season Stats: 51 catches, 918 yards, 13 TD

Previous Odds: +4000

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Season Stats: 61 catches, 860 yards, 8 TD

Previous Odds: +7500

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire