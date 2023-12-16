Is Troy Franklin the GOAT wide receiver in Oregon Ducks history? A look at the numbers…

The college career for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin is officially coming to an end. On Friday night, Franklin announced that he would be opting out of the Fiesta Bowl and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, as many expected him to do.

In 2023, Franklin put a stamp on his career, hauling in 81 catches for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, setting the Oregon school record for most single-season receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He also broke the school record for most receiving touchdowns in his career with 25.

So, is it safe to say that he is the best wide receiver in Oregon Ducks history?

That’s a fair question to ask, but it’s something important enough to require time and thought, not allowing yourself to succumb to recency bias. Troy Franklin is great, no doubt. So were Samie Parker, Tony Hartley, Jeff Maeh, Keenan Howry, Cristin McLemore, and Josh Huff.

Now that Franklin’s college career has officially come to an end, let’s look at the total numbers for each of the best receivers in Oregon history, and determine where the balance of power should ultimately stand.

I give you my Oregon Ducks all-time wide receiver rankings:

Years at Oregon: 2012-2015

Career Receptions: 146 (9th)

Career Receiving Yards: 1,937 (13th)

Career TDs: 20 (9th)

Analysis

It feels like Bralon Addison often gets overlooked when talking about the greatest Oregon receivers of all time, but he was a great weapon during the C Mark Helfrich days, serving as a perfect receiver for Marcus Mariota and Vernon Adams Jr.

His top-10 standing in both career touchdowns and career receptions has him deservedly on our list.

Tony Hartley

Years at Oregon: 1996-1999

Career Receptions: 150 (7th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,596 (3rd)

Career TDs: 20 (7th)

Analysis

Hartley is a little bit like Williams; a steady four-year contributor who racked up big totals for the Ducks.

Hartley did have one standout season, however, in 1998 when he had 48 receptions for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 21.1 yards per reception that season was second in the Pac-10 and ninth in the NCAA, certifying him as one of the elite deep threats in all of college football.

Jaison Williams

Years at Oregon: 2005-2008

Career Receptions: 174 (2nd)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,546 (5th)

Career TDs: 21 (6th)

Analysis

Williams may not have ever topped 1,000 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns in a single season, but he was a steady contributor all four years he was in Eugene.

He finished his Ducks career with 174 receptions, 2,546 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns, all totals that rank among the top-6 in school history.

Cristin McLemore

Years at Oregon: 1992-1995

Career Receptions: 148 (8th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,368 (7th)

Career TDs: 23 (4th)

Analysis

McLemore was a star for the Ducks nearly 30 years ago, when he racked up 148 receptions, 2,368 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Oregon from 1992-1995.

Those numbers rank seventh, sixth, and third in school history, respectively, making him among the most prolific, and unheralded, receivers the Ducks have ever had.

Josh Huff

Years at Oregon: 2010-2013

Career Receptions: 144 (10th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,366 (8th)

Career TDs: 24 (2nd)

Analysis

Huff spent four seasons in Eugene, contributing right away as a freshman and steadily improving each season until he exploded as a senior in 2013, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His 24 total receiving touchdowns is tied for first in school history and 23rd in the Pac-12, and he parlayed his success into a brief NFL career with Chip Kelly and the Eagles.

Keenan Howry

Years at Oregon: 1999-2002

Career Receptions: 162 (4th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,552 (4th)

Career TDs: 22 (5th)

Analysis

Howry may not have had a standout season, in part because of the presence of Samie Parker (more on him later) but he was a consistent threat and a touchdown machine, while also becoming one of the greatest punt returners in Oregon, Pac-12, and NCAA history.

Howry never really panned out as an NFL receiver, but he did spend a few seasons returning punts and kicks for the Vikings after joining the team as a seventh-round pick in 2003.

Demetrius Williams

Years at Oregon: 2002-2205

Career Receptions: 162 (4th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,660 (1st)

Career TDs: 20 (7th)

Analysis

Williams spent four years with the Ducks, posting outstanding seasons as a sophomore in 2003 and again as a senior in 2005.

All told he finished with 162 receptions for 2,660 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns, finishing in the top-6 in school history in all three categories.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens and spent five seasons in the NFL, totaling 63 receptions and four touchdowns.

Years at Oregon: 2007-2010

Career Receptions: 178 (1st)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,311 (9th)

Career TDs: 24 (2nd)

Analysis

Maehl was a steady contributor during some of Oregon’s most successful seasons, hauling in a school record 178 receptions and 24 touchdowns while in Eugene, going along with for 2,311 yards.

He did most of that damage as a senior, where he led the Pac-10 with 12 receiving touchdowns and finished second in both receptions (77) and yards (1,076).

Maehl spent parts of four seasons in the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Texans.

Samie Parker

Years at Oregon: 2000-2003

Career Receptions: 169 (3rd)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,599 (2nd)

Career TDs: 18 (10th)

Analysis

Parker is in third place in total receptions, and second in receiving yards as well, which is enough to give him one of the top spots even if he’s only ninth in total receiving touchdowns at 19.

Parker and Howry formed a dynamic duo for quarterback Joey Harrington at the turn of the century, with Parker contributing right away as a freshman and putting together two more strong seasons before he really balled out as a senior – totaling 1,088 yards and seven touchdowns across 77 receptions.

Parker had a four-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a possession receiver and totaling 110 receptions while scoring seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin

Years at Oregon: 2021-2023

Career Receptions: 160 (6th)

Career Receiving Yards: 2,483 (6th)

Career TDs: 25 (1st)

Analysis

Looking at the numbers, I think it is very fair to say that Troy Franklin should go down as the best wide receiver in Oregon history. While his receptions and yards may not compare to a Samie Parker or Demetrius Williams, his touchdown numbers are far better than either, and the record-breaking season he had in 2023 definitely puts him over the top.

