Troy Franklin breaks all-time Oregon receiving touchdown record vs. Oregon State

Last week against Arizona State, it seemed like Oregon Ducks records were just lining up to be broken. Camden Lewis became Oregon’s all-time leading scorer, Bo Nix tied the record for most TDs by a Ducks QB, and Troy Franklin broke the Oregon record for receiving yards in a single season.

But, Troy Franklin wasn’t quite done making history after last week. This Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers, Troy Franklin caught his 25th receiving touchdown as a Duck to gain sole possession of the Oregon record for career receiving touchdowns.

The touchdown came at the end of the second quarter on a 41-yard cross-body throw from Bo Nix. Franklin caught the pass around the 10-yard line, turned, and outran his defender to the pylon. The catch capped off a five-play, 78-yard drive that took only 40 seconds off the clock.

Before this weekend, there was a five-way tie for the Oregon record of 24 TDs held by, Cristin McLemore, Keenan Howry, Jeff Maehl, Josh Huff, and Franklin. With his touchdown today, Franklin stands alone atop that list and further has cemented himself as the best Ducks receiver ever.

