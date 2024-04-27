Troy Franklin, Brandon Dorlus named among best available in last day of NFL draft

Mock drafts are fun to poke around on and get a sense of what the real thing might be like, but they are just mock drafts, predictions, and no guarantees of how the 2024 NFL draft might actually go.

Several Ducks who were highly thought of in the mock drafts, such as Troy Franklin and Brandon Dorlus, are still available as the third day of the draft approaches.

According to the analytical site PFF.com, Franklin and Dorlus are near the top of the list of the best available players and should be taken quickly when the selection process begins once again Saturday. PFF says Franklin is a steal at this point of the draft.

Franklin might get lost in the shuffle of a loaded wide receiver class, but he shouldn’t. His smoothness comes from his athletic profile and his confidence in knowing how to win at the position. He needs to continue to get stronger, but he is a competitive player who can be a good WR2 for a vertical NFL offense.

Dorlus, a defensive tackle, comes in at No. 5 on the list. This was PFF’s assessment.

“Though a bit of a tweener, Dorlus has 3-4 and 4-3 versatility with a strong power profile to be a rotational player and potential spot starter,” says PFF.

Also on the list of the top 100 best available are Bucky Irving at No. 10, corner Khyree Jackson at No. 14.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire