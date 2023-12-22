What Troy football players said about Jon Sumrall departure, first impressions of Gerad Parker

While there hasn't been a lot of time for players to meet new Troy football coach Gerad Parker, he has made a solid first impression after the departure of Jon Sumrall.

The Trojans' players talked about that Friday ahead of the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). Parker was hired Monday and introduced Tuesday, the same day the Trojans left for bowl week festivities in Birmingham.

For Dell Pettus, the hiring of Parker brought something that the players had discussed with the athletic director. While Sumrall's departure was a bit unexpected, Parker has hit all the right notes since joining the program.

“I saw a guy ready to get to work and that’s something when we spoke to our athletic director Brent Jones, that we wanted to make sure we got in a new head coach. Nobody expected what happened with coach Sumrall, and we definitely wish the best of luck to him because he’s done nothing but provide for this program and university and Troy, Alabama," Pettus said.

"Coach Parker came in with a great attitude, he talked to us numerous times since being here. Really stood in front of us as a man and talked what he expects, what he wants do and how he doesn’t want to change what Troy has been. I got a lot of respect for coach Parker, he stepped in this role and taken it in stride, making sure he's been clear and upfront with everybody."

Clayton Ollendieck echoed the strong first impression that Parker made coming into Troy, especially with players who were still dealing with losing their coach.

“Especially coming into a heartbroken crew," he said. "It’s not always the easiest situation to come to. He came and spoke very highly of what we’ve been doing and I’m excited for everyone else to get it experience him.”

