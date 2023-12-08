Troy football commit Caleb McCreary reacts to Jon Sumrall's move to Tulane at state final

TUSCALOOSA — Montgomery Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary had a phenomenal performance in the Knights' Class 4A state championship victory over Cherokee County at AHSAA Super 7 on Friday, but the Troy commit's big day was followed by big news relating to his football future.

News broke during the game that Troy head coach Jon Sumrall is leaving the Trojans to be the next head coach at Tulane. Sumrall's two-year tenure with Troy was highlighted by back-to-back Sun Belt titles and a 23-4 overall record.

Catholic's Caleb McCreary (1) celebrates a thrid quarter touchdown against Cherokee County during the AHSAA Class 4A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Following the Knight's 35-0 drubbing of Cherokee County, McCreary was asked for his thoughts on Sumrall's decision and his commitment to the Trojans:

"I love the city of Troy, the community, everybody comes around and corrals around the football team, and that's one thing that I love," McCreary said. "Coach Sumrall's a big part of that and a big part of my commitment, but however the dice roll, I'm with it."

McCreary was named the Class 4A championship game MVP. He completed nine of his 14 pass attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown and was dominant on the ground, rushing for 197 yards on 22 attempts and three touchdowns, including a 66-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. McCreary was responsible for four of the Knights' five touchdowns on the day.

