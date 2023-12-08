Troy football coaching search hot board: 11 candidates, including a Cadillac and a Kitchens

With Jon Sumrall taking the Tulane head coaching job, there is once again a Troy football coaching search, two years after the Trojans hired Sumrall to lead the program

This time around, the search is to continue the new standard that Sumrall built in arriving after three straight 5-7. Sumrall was making a million dollars this year, per the USA Today Sports database.

Here are 11 candidates that Troy and athletics director Brent Jones could look to fill the vacancy:

Bill Clark

Previous stops: UAB, Jacksonville State

Current spot: Retired

Reasoning: Clark retired from coaching at UAB due to back problems ahead of the 2022 season, and after two years out of the profession Troy should ask if he's ready to come back. He is an Alabama native, playing at Piedmont High, and was a longtime coach in the state at the high school level.

FILE- UAB coach Bill Clark walks on the field before the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in New Orleans, on Dec. 21, 2019. Clark is retiring because of chronic back problems after leading the program back from a shutdown to win two Conference USA titles. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

Joe Craddock

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; former UAB, Arkansas and SMU offensive coordinator

Current spot: Troy offensive coordinator

Reasoning: The Trojans could keep the job in house to keep recruits and players and to continue what Sumrall built. Craddock is one option if they want to go in an offensive path.

RECRUIT REACTS: Troy football commit Caleb McCreary reacts to Jon Sumrall's move to Tulane at state final

GOING BOWLING: Everything you need to know about Duke, Troy football's opponent in Birmingham Bowl

Greg Gasparato

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; previous assistant stops at Louisville, Army

Current spot: Troy defensive coordinator

Reasoning: Craddock is one option if Troy wants continuity. Gasparato could keep up the standard on defense. He has been named the interim coach for the Birmingham Bowl vs. Duke.

Charles Kelly

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Alabama, Jax State, Auburn, Florida State

Current spot: Colorado defensive coordinator

Reasoning: A reported finalist for the job last time around when he was linebackers coach at Alabama, Kelly is now at Colorado as the defensive coordinator. He has coached at Jax State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida State, so he has ties to the state and region for recruiting.

Freddie Kitchens

Previous stops: Cleveland Browns head coach, assistant at LSU, Mississippi State, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, South Carolina

Current spot: North Carolina tight ends and run game coordinator

Reasoning: Kitchens was coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2019 NFL season before being fired after one season. A native of Gadsden, the former Alabama quarterback has coached tight ends and running backs for several Power Five schools.

Longtime NFL coach Freddie Kitchens is joining the staff at USC.

Matt Moore

Previous stops: No head coach experience; assistant at Troy, Texas Tech, Hoover High

Current role: WVU assistant head coach and offensive line coach

Reasoning: Another coach with Troy experience, Moore worked under Neal Brown in 2006 and 2015-2017. He has high school experience at Hoover and in Georgia.

Alex Mortensen

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; analyst at Alabama

Current role: UAB offensive coordinator

Reasoning: A possible candidate with ties to the state, he was a grad assistant and then an analyst at Alabama before moving to his role at UAB.

Sean Reagan

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Troy, Texas Tech

Current spot: West Virginia

Reasoning: A coach who has ties to Troy football, working as a graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach under former Troy coaches Larry Blakeney (1999-2014) and Brown (2015-18), Reagan was a part of the Troy staff that won two Sun Belt Conference championships.

Rich Rodriguez

Previous stops: Michigan, Arizona, West Virginia

Current spot: Jacksonville State head coach

Reasoning: A head coach in Alabama already, it would be a move up for Rodriguez but Troy would presumably need to pay more than the $1 million that Jax State is paying him. He would bring a veteran mindset to the job and has found success at smaller schools before emerging as a force at West Virginia.

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez smiles after his team ties the game 14-14 during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Chad Scott

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; Kentucky, WVU, Troy as assistant

Current spot: West Virginia offensive coordinator

Reasoning: Scott, like the last few Troy head coaches, has spent time as an assistant for the Trojans from 2007-09. He is offensive coordinator at WVU for former Troy coach Neal Brown and could emerge as a popular choice.

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Auburn, Henderson State and West Georgia

Current spot: Auburn football associate head coach and running backs coach

Reasoning: A native of Etowah, Williams was a running back at Auburn and in the NFL. He took over as the Tigers' interim head coach after Bryan Harsin was fired after eight games in 2022. Williams went 2-2 in that role.

Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams celebrates after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 41-17.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Troy football coaching search hot board: 11 candidates to consider