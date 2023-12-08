Troy football coaching search hot board: 11 candidates, including a Cadillac and a Kitchens
With Jon Sumrall taking the Tulane head coaching job, there is once again a Troy football coaching search, two years after the Trojans hired Sumrall to lead the program
This time around, the search is to continue the new standard that Sumrall built in arriving after three straight 5-7. Sumrall was making a million dollars this year, per the USA Today Sports database.
Here are 11 candidates that Troy and athletics director Brent Jones could look to fill the vacancy:
Bill Clark
Previous stops: UAB, Jacksonville State
Current spot: Retired
Reasoning: Clark retired from coaching at UAB due to back problems ahead of the 2022 season, and after two years out of the profession Troy should ask if he's ready to come back. He is an Alabama native, playing at Piedmont High, and was a longtime coach in the state at the high school level.
Joe Craddock
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; former UAB, Arkansas and SMU offensive coordinator
Current spot: Troy offensive coordinator
Reasoning: The Trojans could keep the job in house to keep recruits and players and to continue what Sumrall built. Craddock is one option if they want to go in an offensive path.
Greg Gasparato
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; previous assistant stops at Louisville, Army
Current spot: Troy defensive coordinator
Reasoning: Craddock is one option if Troy wants continuity. Gasparato could keep up the standard on defense. He has been named the interim coach for the Birmingham Bowl vs. Duke.
Charles Kelly
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Alabama, Jax State, Auburn, Florida State
Current spot: Colorado defensive coordinator
Reasoning: A reported finalist for the job last time around when he was linebackers coach at Alabama, Kelly is now at Colorado as the defensive coordinator. He has coached at Jax State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida State, so he has ties to the state and region for recruiting.
Freddie Kitchens
Previous stops: Cleveland Browns head coach, assistant at LSU, Mississippi State, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, South Carolina
Current spot: North Carolina tight ends and run game coordinator
Reasoning: Kitchens was coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2019 NFL season before being fired after one season. A native of Gadsden, the former Alabama quarterback has coached tight ends and running backs for several Power Five schools.
Matt Moore
Previous stops: No head coach experience; assistant at Troy, Texas Tech, Hoover High
Current role: WVU assistant head coach and offensive line coach
Reasoning: Another coach with Troy experience, Moore worked under Neal Brown in 2006 and 2015-2017. He has high school experience at Hoover and in Georgia.
Alex Mortensen
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; analyst at Alabama
Current role: UAB offensive coordinator
Reasoning: A possible candidate with ties to the state, he was a grad assistant and then an analyst at Alabama before moving to his role at UAB.
Sean Reagan
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Troy, Texas Tech
Current spot: West Virginia
Reasoning: A coach who has ties to Troy football, working as a graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach under former Troy coaches Larry Blakeney (1999-2014) and Brown (2015-18), Reagan was a part of the Troy staff that won two Sun Belt Conference championships.
Rich Rodriguez
Previous stops: Michigan, Arizona, West Virginia
Current spot: Jacksonville State head coach
Reasoning: A head coach in Alabama already, it would be a move up for Rodriguez but Troy would presumably need to pay more than the $1 million that Jax State is paying him. He would bring a veteran mindset to the job and has found success at smaller schools before emerging as a force at West Virginia.
Chad Scott
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; Kentucky, WVU, Troy as assistant
Current spot: West Virginia offensive coordinator
Reasoning: Scott, like the last few Troy head coaches, has spent time as an assistant for the Trojans from 2007-09. He is offensive coordinator at WVU for former Troy coach Neal Brown and could emerge as a popular choice.
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams
Previous stops: No head coaching experience; assistant at Auburn, Henderson State and West Georgia
Current spot: Auburn football associate head coach and running backs coach
Reasoning: A native of Etowah, Williams was a running back at Auburn and in the NFL. He took over as the Tigers' interim head coach after Bryan Harsin was fired after eight games in 2022. Williams went 2-2 in that role.
Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.
