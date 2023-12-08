Troy football coach Jon Sumrall to take job at Tulane after back-to-back Sun Belt titles | Report

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall is taking the Tulane head job, per a report from Ross Dellenger.

Sumrall has been the coach of the Trojans for two seasons, leading them to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles. His overall record is 23-4 going 12-2 in his first season and 11-2 this year. He lead the Trojans to a Cure Bowl win in 2022 and to the Birmingham Bowl this season.

This was Sumrall's second stint at Troy. He was the linebackers coach from 2015-17 before going to Ole Miss and Kentucky, where he became the defensive coordinator in 2021 before returning to Troy. He previously was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line or linebackers coach at Tulane from 2012-2014.

It is unclear if Sumrall will coach the team in the Birmingham Bowl, but he was at the coaches press conference on Thursday. But it could mean both teams will be led by interim coaches. Sumrall was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023.

