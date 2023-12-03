Troy football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Troy football won the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday, but bigger stages await the Trojans (11-2, 8-1). By virtue of winning its sixth game against Texas State in late October, Troy is one of 82 bowl-eligible teams and will find out where the team will go, as well as its opponent, for its bowl game on Sunday afternoon.

Oct 14, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Troy Trojans safety Dell Pettus (1) salutes to celebrate a stop on fourth down against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium.

The Sun Belt has 12 bowl-eligible teams and affiliations with four games: the New Orleans Bowl, the 68 Ventures Bowl, the Camellia Bowl, and the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The SBC can also send teams to the Cure, Frisco, and Boca Raton Bowls as a Group of Five representative. Finally, the league can serve as a replacement for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or the New Mexico Bowl if there isn't enough six-win teams in other Group of Five conferences like the Mid-America Conference or the Mountain West Conference.

Here's where the experts are predicting the Trojans to play this bowl season:

USA Today Sports

Erick Smith projects the Trojans to take on unbeaten Liberty in the New Orleans Bowl in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 16.

ESPN

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach agree with Troy's opponent being Liberty, but in the Birmingham Bowl in Protective Stadium on Dec. 23.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm has Troy facing Texas Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 23.

247Sports

Brad Crawford predicts the Trojans will face Duke in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22 in Tampa, Fla.

Action Network

Brett McMurphy has Troy in the same bowl, albeit with a different opponent - he projects that the Trojans will play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Fox Sports

Bryan Fischer predicts that Troy will play Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Athletic

Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman project another matchup with Liberty for the Trojans, although in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Troy football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day