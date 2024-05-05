Troy Fautanu describes emotions leading up to draft call

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection Troy Fautanu recently joined the Softy and Dick Show on 950 KJR in Seattle, and during the interview, he described the inner details of his draft day experience.

According to Fautanu, Steelers general manager Omar Khan was on pins and needles.

“They had called me pretty early. They called me earlier than usual because Omar [Khan] and Coach [Mike] Tomlin were basically like on edge trying to get me. So, while we were sitting there waiting, throughout the entire LA Rams pick, who had number 19. And basically he [Omar Khan] called me while the Rams were on the clock, and he was asking me, ‘Are you getting any other phone calls?’ Because they didn’t know if someone was gonna trade up to get me. So he was kinda on edge as well, trying to make sure no one else was gonna call. But I told him when I figured out who it was, I told him, I was like, ‘Mr. Khan, I’m not dropping this phone.’ It was almost like it was meant to be,” Fautanu said, via SteelersNation.com.

