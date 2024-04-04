Troy Everett undergoes surgery, expected to miss rest of spring practice

Apr. 3—During last week's practice, redshirt junior Troy Everett went down with a leg injury and OU head coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday that he will undergo surgery.

Everett is expected to be out until at least the end of fall camp.

"If anybody can do it, he will," Venables said.

A transfer from Appalachian State, Everett played his first season with the program in 2023 and made four starts at left guard. He was considered a front-runner to take over the starting center job on an offensive line that lacks experienced starters.

Venables said freshmen Josh Bates and Josh Aisosa have been competing at center with Everett out. Bates is a four-star recruit from Colorado while Aisosa is a three-star recruit from Edmond Santa Fe.

In a key offseason for the program, Oklahoma is already roughly halfway through its spring practice schedule.

On Tuesday the Sooners wrapped up practice No. 7 out of 15 allotted spring practices. The final spring practice will likely be the spring game on April 20.

The team isn't allowed to go full-contact every practice, but will hold a full scrimmage on Thursday.

Venables said he was excited about the combination of the team's 35 mid-year enrollees and the veteran group of returners on the roster.

He has been particularly impressed with the competition from his linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks. Last offseason the corner position was a big question mark coming into the season, but Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby have 49 combined stars.

Thirty-six of those starts come from Washington alone, but both Williams and Dolby have been thrown into the fire early in their careers and have made plays when they've stayed healthy.

Williams won't be available during spring practice after undergoing labrum surgery.

"Everybody's better than they were a year ago," Venables said. "I know there's a few guys like Gentry that are out for the spring, but we've got a really improved group of players."

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com