Troy Dye named to Bednarik Award watch list for the College Defensive Player of the Year

The Oregon football faithful let out a deep sigh of relief the day news broke of Troy Dye forgoing the 2019 NFL Draft and returning for one more season in green and yellow.

The senior linebacker, who has lead the Ducks in tackles for the third consecutive year, has been named to the Bednarik Award watch list for the College Defensive Player of the Year, and rightfully so.

The 2019 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch Lists have been released! Who do you think is the favorite to win this year? https://t.co/fbGWG2VjY3 pic.twitter.com/0CV5dFv54N — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 15, 2019

Dye became the first Oregon player with 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons since Michael Clay (2011-12) and the 15th player in program history to reach 300 career tackles. Dye will be one of just two FBS players, and the only Power 5 player, returning in 2019 to lead his team in tackles each of the last three seasons (91 in 2016, 107 in 2017 and 115 in 2018).

Our Oregon Insider Bri Amarathus says, "In 2019, I predict Oregon inside linebacker Troy Dye's reign of terror on Pac-12 offenses will continue and the senior will take down the Oregon record for career tackles, set in 1971."

Fun Fact: In three career season openers, Dye has totaled 29 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

Career Notables:

- Enters senior season third among current FBS players with 313 tackles.

- Needs 121 tackles to become Oregon's all-time career leader.

- Has led the team in tackles 19 of 37 career games.

- Ranks second in program history with double-digit tackles in 17 games.

- One of three FBS players with at least 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2017.











Preseason Honors:

- Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

- Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

- Athlon Sports All-America second team

- Phil Steele All-America second team

- Athlon Sports Pac-12 first team

- Phil Steele Pac-12 first team

- No. 85 on Sports Illustrated Top 100 Players















