Troy Dye breakdown: Knack for big plays, zest for the game carry linebacker into the NFL

Troy Dye is known in Eugene for so much more than his tackling ability. The linebacker fired up crowds with his "Shout" moves entering the fourth quarter and played a key leadership role as the Ducks clinched the Pac-12 Championship in thrilling fashion. He departed Oregon as the only player in school history lead the team in tackles four consecutive seasons, finishing third in program history in career tackles (397) and tying for fourth in tackles for loss (44.0).

Scroll to continue with content Ad