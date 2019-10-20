Troy Dye on battling through thumb injury, Oregon's defense 'next man up mentality'

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Nick Aliotti speak with senior inside linebacker Troy Dye following Oregon's 35-31 victory over Washington on Saturday in Seattle. The first series of Saturday's contest Dye suffered a broken thumb, though that didn't sideline the senior for long as he ended the contest with five tackles: "If you got your legs working and your shoulders are working then you have to keep going no matter what." The Ducks remain undefeated in conference play at 4-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad