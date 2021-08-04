Troy Brown: Patriots WR N'Keal Harry came to camp with 'great attitude'

Brown: N'Keal Harry came to training camp with 'great attitude' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry still hasn't been dealt despite almost a month passing since his agent made a trade request public.

Harry has, by all accounts, had a good training camp over the last week or so. He has ground to make up on the depth chart, with Jakobi Meyers and free agent signings Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor all ahead of him.

Patriots wide receivers/returners coach Troy Brown spoke to reporters at Wednesday's training camp practice and had good things to say about the 2019 first-round draft pick.

"I think all of our guys have gotten more comfortable, but N'Keal, he came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go, in shape," Brown said. "And he's out here just like the rest of the guys in the group. He's fighting for a spot, and he's done everything so far that we've asked him to do."

"N'Keal came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go... and he's done everything so far that we've asked him to do."



Troy Brown shares his thoughts on how N'Keal Harry has looked to this point in #Patriots training camp. pic.twitter.com/q88cy5oxuF — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 4, 2021

Harry tallied 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the Patriots last season. It was not the kind of production you'd want from a first-round talent in Year 2.

A bounce-back season from Harry -- assuming he's not traded -- would be a huge boost to New England's offense. Even though the Patriots were aggressive in bolstering their passing attack through free agency, they still need someone who can be a downfield threat and win 50-50 balls. Harry has the skill set to be this type of wideout.

It's one thing to play well in camp and it's another to do it in actual games. That said, the attitude Harry has brought to training camp and his performance in the various drills are certainly encouraging, and potentially a sign that he can become a useful player for this team.