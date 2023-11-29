Troy Brown Jr. dials from long distance

This was the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshman learning to play together.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in position to succeed going forward.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
The Broncos are on a roll and back in the playoff race.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
There didn't seem to be anything illegal about Baron Browning's hit.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.