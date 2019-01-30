Troy Brown has hilarious reaction to question about Rams 'winning big' vs Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Rams "winning big" vs the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII? Don't make Troy Brown laugh. . .

On Wednesday, Rhett Lewis of NFL Network asked the former Patriots wide receiver, "How big do the Rams win this one?" and Brown's reaction was priceless.

Brown's answer to Lewis' question after bursting out laughing was a valid one.

"The Rams, the one way they can win big in this one is if Tom Brady doesn't show up in this football game," Brown said. "I will say this about the Rams: If they want to have a chance to win, they cannot fall behind this week by a couple of scores like they did last week against New Orleans. Because the way -- I mean, I know the Rams are gonna run the football well too -- but the way the Patriots are running the football and controlling that clock, you can't score points when you're not on the field. Don't expect Tom to throw you a pick-six."

