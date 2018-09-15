Troy Brown: Freddie Mitchell confronted me the night before Super Bowl XXXIX

Friday night on Arbella Early Edition, New England Patriots Hall of Famer and NBC Sports Boston analyst Troy Brown recounted a colorfully entertaining story about being confronted by famously brash Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell the night before Super Bowl XXXIX:

📽️ @RealTroyBrown80 shares his trash talk experience with Eagles receiver Freddie Mitchell before Super Bowl XXXIX pic.twitter.com/sVMuqg61Gq — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 15, 2018

As Brown tells it, out on the town in Jacksonville with a group that included Deion Branch and David Givens, Brown bumped into Mitchell and some of his Eagles teammates at a party. Brown says Mitchell started jawing at him in the parking lot, before Donovan McNabb quickly hurried him into a vehicle and offered an apology to Brown, to which No. 80 replied: "No need to apologize, see you on Sunday."

"He was just going on about how he was going to dog me out, and how I was sorry, how I was this and that," Brown told co-hosts Gary Tanguay and Trenni Kusnierek. "Blah blah blah, he was going to do this to us, he was going to do that to us, can't nobody on our team guard him, tell Rodney this, tell Rodney that. No doubt, he was giving me the business."

We all know how this ended. After a full two weeks of calling out various Patriots players publicly, most frequently Rodney Harrison, the man who affably dubbed himself "FredEx" did anything but deliver on Super Bowl Sunday. Mitchell had just one catch for 11 yards, on four targets, as the Eagles' second-half comeback rally came up short and the Patriots became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to win three world titles in four seasons.

