Troy Brown admits Marcus Jones is ‘far ahead’ of where he was as a rookie

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown offered some high praise for cornerback Marcus Jones.

Although labeled as a corner, Jones also showed his receiving prowess in Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 48-yard pass that went for a touchdown. It was just another notch in the belt for Jones this season. He has tallied 20 punt returns for 294 yards and a touchdown, as well as 18 kickoff returns for 451 yards.

On top of his return and receiving duties, he has proven to be a valuable corner. He has six tackles in 11 games played this season.

His versatility has caught the eye of Brown to the point where the Patriots Hall of Famer admitted the rookie playmaker is “far ahead” of where he was when he started his NFL career.

“Marcus is far ahead of me,” said Brown, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “He’s far ahead of where I was — especially at this point in his career. He’s continuing to earn the right to be out on the field. We just hope he keeps it up.”

For the record, Brown recorded two catches on offense and was a return specialist in his rookie season. His role was not exactly the biggest.

Even still, there is no denying Jones is making a major impact. He’s given New England fans a glimpse of what the future might look like and has been an important piece for the Patriots this season in more ways than one.

List

Where do Patriots rank in playoff picture after back-to-back losses?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire